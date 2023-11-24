Afghan Embassy In Indian Capital Shuts Down Permanently

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (NNN-PTI) – Afghanistan's Embassy in the Indian capital, New Delhi, has been closed permanently, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan said in a statement yesterday.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, effective from Nov 23, 2023,” the statement said.

In 2021, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The Indian government does not recognise the Taliban government.

It had initially allowed the Afghan Embassy to continue functioning under Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and mission staff appointed by erstwhile President Ashraf Ghani, to stay in place, issuing visas and handling trade matters.

In Sept, the ambassador and senior staff left for Europe and the United States to seek asylum, and the embassy said, it was suspending operations.– NNN-PTI

