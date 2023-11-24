First Fuel Trucks Entered Gaza Strip Under Truce Deal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 25 (NNN-WAFA) – Trucks loaded with fuel and cooking gas entered the Gaza Strip, after a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas entered into force yesterday morning, a Palestinian source said.

A Palestinian security source, who requires anonymity, said that,“the fuel and cooking gas trucks began arriving in the special area, to be transported to the Gaza Strip, followed by convoys of humanitarian supplies, through the Rafah land crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.”

Hamas said in a press statement that,“200 trucks of relief and medical supplies and four trucks of fuel and cooking gas will enter the Gaza Strip daily, during the truce period.”

Earlier in the day, the humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, took effect in the besieged coastal enclave.

The delivery of fuel and cooking gas is scheduled to be followed by the release of 13 hostages held by Hamas during its attacks on southern Israel on Oct 7.– NNN-WAFA

