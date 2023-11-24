Roy Orbison's Blue Bayou Covered By Son Roy Orbison Jr & Wife Asa Feat. Charlie Mccoy & Jim Horn

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Roy Orbison's "Blue Bayou" covered by son Roy Orbison Jr & wife Asa Orbison feat. Charlie McCoy & Jim Horn

Asa Orbison - Blue Bayou on Spotify!

The cover song released today is produced by Roy Orbison Jr, who rearranged the famous hit song written by his father, Roy Orbison, in 1963 (and famously covered by Linda Ronstadt in 1977), Roy Jr's wife Asa gives Blue Bayou an updated jazzy feel with a Scandinavian touch.

Accompanied by Mr Harmonica, Charlie McCoy who played on the original“Blue Bayou” and part-time Traveling Wilbury, Jim Horn, on saxophone and a stellar jazz quartet lead by Roy Orbison Jr on guitar.

Bruce Dudley on piano, James Ferguson on bass and Josh Hunt on drums. Featuring special guest and family friend, Ana Cristina Cash (Johnny Cash's daughter-in-law), on background vocals.

Recorded at Roy Orbison Jr's "Pretty Woman Studio", Nashville A Team member Wayne Moss'“Cinderella Studio” and Jack Clement's“The Cowboy Arms Hotel And Recording Spa”. Engineered by Luke Chalk and mixed by Cameron Davidson (husband of Emily Orbison, Roy's granddaughter). Mastered by Richard Dodd who worked on Roy Orbison's“You Got It” and The Traveling Wilburys.

