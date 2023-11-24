Lord Cameron Defends Push For 'Golden' Relations With China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Lord Cameron has defended his pro-China policy as former prime minister, insisting that it is still right to "engage" with Beijing.

In his first interview with BBC since taking up the current post four days ago, Lord Cameron said China is key to solving big issues like climate change.

He noted that he supported the government's current "realistic, hard-headed policy" towards China.

Lord Cameron has been criticised for his close involvement with Chinese investment in recent years.

He has given speeches praising a port development in Sri Lanka owned ultimately by a Chinese state company.

He tried to set up a آ£1bn China-Investment fund. And he met senior Chinese figures on visits to Beijing.

This has raised fears among some MPs that Lord Cameron could seek to soften the government's attitude towards China.

"We also need to align more carefully with our allies to make sure we can counter any malign threats coming from China. So, it is a realistic hard headed policy."

But he defended his previous policy in Downing Street that sought a new "golden era" in Sino-UK relations.

He said, "When I became prime minister, the greatest need was for Britain to grow again, trade again, with exports to help our businesses around the world.

The government should still deal with Beijing today, he said, adding, "Engaging China is one part of the approach we need to take."

Lord Cameron said Britain should engage more closely with the European Union on foreign, defence and security policy.

He said Britain had decided not to be a member of the EU but had to be "a friend, a neighbour and the best possible partner" and the UK had to make that work."

Even in his first few days back in office, Lord Cameron has been a strong advocate for boosting Britain's international development policy.

But he suggested he would not push for a return to the target of spending 0.7 percent of national income on foreign aid.

"What I'm absolutely ready to do is to support the government's policy and 100 percent because we have got to stop the boats," he went on.

"And I don't say this glibly. I know that there's nothing more destructive to a country's immigration system and immigration policy than large scale, very visible illegal migration.

"And that is what we have. That's what we got to stop.

"Now the number of small boat crossings is down by a third. But we have to do whatever it takes to break the model of the people's workers," he added. (end)

