Israeli Occupation Authorities Free 39 Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS), a local human rights society, announced that 39 prisoners, including 15 children and 24 females, have been released by the Israeli occupation authorities on Friday evening.

The former detainees include nine female residents of Jerusalem who were freed from Moscovia Detention Centre in the western part of the occupied holy city.

The remaining 30 detainees have released from the notorious Ofer Prison in the West Bank.

All of them have been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under the truce deal which took force earlier on Friday morning, according to a statement from the PPS.

A 17-year old detainee has been admitted into a hospital after he got a broken arm due to a brutal attack by the Israeli jailers before his release, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The four-day truce deal between the Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli occupation forces provides, in its initial stage, for the release of 50 captive females and children held in Gaza Strip in exchange for 150 Palestinian female and child prisoners in Israeli jails. (end)

mmj









MENAFN24112023000071011013ID1107482813