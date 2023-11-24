Big Aid Convoy Enters Gaza On 1St Day Of Humanitarian Pause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Friday that during the humanitarian pause that has been in place since this morning, the UN was able to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance into and across Gaza.

As many as 200 trucks were dispatched to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza Strip, according to an OCHA press release.

137 trucks of goods were offloaded by the UNRWA reception point in Gaza making it the biggest humanitarian convoy received since October 7.

129,000 litres of fuel and four trucks of gas also crossed into Gaza, the statement noted.

Twenty-one critical patients were evacuated in a large-scale medical operation from the north of Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of people were assisted with food, water, medical supplies and other essential humanitarian items.

The UN welcomes the release of 24 hostages held in Gaza since October 7 and renews its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, according to the statement.

Humanitarian teams from the UN and partners will continue to ramp up humanitarian operations to meet the needs of people throughout Gaza in the coming days, it added. (end)

ast









MENAFN24112023000071011013ID1107482812