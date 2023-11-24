Spanish FM Rejects Israeli Occupation's Accusations As Totally False

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the accusations leveled by the Israeli occupation regime against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were "false and "unacceptable."

There will be a response from Spain to the Israeli accusations, the Spanish TV quoted Albares told the media on Friday evening after his ministry summon the Israeli occupation's ambassador amid simmering diplomatic raw.

Sanchez, who paid along with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo a trip earlier today to Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Israeli occupation entity, slammed as unacceptable the indiscriminate attacks by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in Gaza Strip.

In response, the Israeli occupation's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused him of supporting terrorism.

Flatly rejecting the Israel occupation's "false accusations," Albares recalled that the Spanish government has condemned the October 7 hostage-taking attacks by the Palestinian movement Hamas, and called for the unconditional release of the hostages.

The international community will always find Spain on the side of those who build peace," Albares added.

Spain, the current EU presidency is to hand over the position to Belgium on January 1, 2024.

The main aim of the two-day trip by Sanchez and his Belgian counterpart to the Israel occupation regime, Palestine and Egypt, was to convince leaders of both warring parties of the urgency of cessation of hostilities and lay the groundwork for the resumption of the long-stalled Middle East peace

