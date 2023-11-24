Four Germans Among The Hostages Released By Hamas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The German Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that four of its nationals were among 24 hostages released by the Palestinian Hamas movement according to a prisoner exchange deal with the occupying Israeli entity.
During a conference of her Green Party, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed great and incredible relief at the release of the hostages.
Baerbock stressed that releasing the remaining hostages is a top priority for the German government.(end)
rg
MENAFN24112023000071011013ID1107482810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.