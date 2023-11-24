Four Germans Among The Hostages Released By Hamas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The German Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that four of its nationals were among 24 hostages released by the Palestinian Hamas movement according to a prisoner exchange deal with the occupying Israeli entity.

During a conference of her Green Party, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed great and incredible relief at the release of the hostages.

Baerbock stressed that releasing the remaining hostages is a top priority for the German government.(end)

