Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- 39 Palestinian prisoners - 15 children and 24 females, are released by the Israeli occupation authorities.

CAIRO -- 24 freed hostages arrive to the Egyptian side of Rafah border crossing from Gaza Strip on ICRC ambulances.

GAZA -- Displaced Palestinians start returning to their homes in the eastern parts of Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK -- OCHA says the UN was able to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance into and across Gaza on the first day of the truce.

MADRID -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares slams as false and unacceptable the Israeli occupation's accusations against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (end) gb