Dow Closes Out Winning Week with 100-Pt. Jump













The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday, as the major averages aimed for a four-week winning streak.

The 30-stock index leaped 117.12 points to close an abbreviated Black Friday at 35,390.15. On the shortened week, the blue-chip index hopped 442 points, or 1.27%.

The S&P 500 eked up 2.72 points to 4,559.34, for a gain on the week of 45 points, or 1%.

The NASDAQ brushed off 15 points to 14,250.85, but was in the plus column 125 points, or just below 0.9%.

Major retail shares were mixed in trading as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season. Walmart was up 0.8%, while Amazon ticked higher 0.1%.

Nvidia shares fell $8.43, or 1.7% to $478.73, after Reuters reported that Nvidia notified its China clients that it will delay until next year a new artificial intelligence chip designed to comply with U.S. export restrictions.

Fisker jumped 11 cents to $2.23. On Wednesday, the company announced that it filed a delayed quarterly report. The original report was pushed back earlier this month due to accounting personnel changes. Fisker also announced changes to its finance leadership team.

For the week, all three major indices are up 1% each. It would be the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ since June. The Dow, meanwhile, hasn't posted a weekly run this long since April.

The U.S. stock market closes at 1 p.m. after being closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, the major averages closed higher after the 10-year Treasury yield fell to levels not seen since September.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded, raising yields to 4.48% from Wednesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices gained $1.01 to $76.09 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices revived nine dollars to $2,001.80.

