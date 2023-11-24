(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. GDP, Canada Mfg. in Focus Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

New home sales (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) (Q3) Reported EPS of 99 cents, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) (Q1) Reported EPS of 61 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) (Q3) Reported EPS gain of 67 cents, compared to a loss of 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Calian Group Ltd. (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of 91 cents, compared to 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Think Research Corporation (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Sept.)

Consumer Confidence (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) (Q1) Reported EPS of 70 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) (Q3) Reported EPS for 32 cents, compared to three cents to the prior-year quarter.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of nine cents, compared to loss of 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.73 in the prior-year quarter.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (C) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of six cents the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

GDP (Q3)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Oct.)

Advanced retail inventories (Oct.)



Advanced wholesale inventories (Oct.)

Fed Beige Book (2 p.m. EST)

Featured Earnings

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) (Q4) Reported EPS of $2.19, compared to 99 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 34 cents, compared to loss of 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.20 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.73 in the prior-year quarter.

Exco Technologies Limited (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of 16 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (T) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of 11 cents the prior-year quarter.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (T) (Q4) Reported EPS for gain of seven cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of Nov. 25)

Personal Income (Oct.)

Personal Spending (Oct.)

Pending Home Sales (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.51, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.23, compared to $2.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Marvell Technologies NASDAQ: MRVL) (Q3) Reported EPS of 24 cents, compared to 41 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Sept.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer declined by 46,800 (-0.3%) in August, following little change in July.

GDP (Sept.) Real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in August as services-producing industries edged up 0.1% while goods-producing industries contracted 0.2%.

Featured Earnings

BRP Inc. (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.11, compared to $3.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.52 in the prior-year quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of $2.64, compared to $2.84 in the prior-year quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.99 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ISM manufacturing (Nov.)

Construction Spending (Oct.)

Auto Sales (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 83 cents, compared to $1.65 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI (Nov.) Manufacturing PMI in Canada increased to 48.60 points in October from 47.50 points in September.

Featured Earnings

Bank of Montreal (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of $2.97, compared to $2.78 in the prior-year quarter.

National Bank of Canada (T) (Q4) Reported EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.21 to the prior-year quarter.