Five Arrested During Protest In Support Of Palestine Near US Embassy

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Five people were arrested during a protest staged near the US Embassy in Colombo in support of Palestine.

A heavy Police security net was placed around the Embassy as a group of people gathered and protested against the US Government's support to Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The protesters shouted slogans against the US and carried placards.

According to reports, some of the protesters attempted to burn a photograph of the US President resulting in a heated exchange between the Police and the protesters.

The Police arrested three protesters and took them to the Colpetty Police Station.

Subsequently, two more protesters who entered the Colpetty Police Station were also arrested. (Colombo Gazette)

Pictures by Marie de Silva on X





