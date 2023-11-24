Germany To Suspend Debt Brake For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany plans to suspend its constitutional debt limit for the fourth year in a row, a decision influenced by a recent court ruling.



The Swiss have long demonstrated remarkable discipline in adhering to their self-imposed debt brake , a feat that the Germans have yet to accomplish.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, facing a radical budgetary revision, will include this emergency measure in the 2023 revised budget.



Finance Minister Christian Lindner is set to present this new plan to stabilize the economy amidst high energy costs.



This suspension, announced by a ministry spokesperson, addresses at least 37 billion euros ($40.3 billion) in new off-budget debt.



These funds, allocated to alleviate high electricity and gas prices, have now been mandated for retroactive accounting by the court.







The decision marks a setback for Lindner, known for advocating fiscal stability and previously insisting on reinstating the debt limit suspended during the pandemic.



The court's ruling has triggered a widening of Germa debt losses, with yields on ten-year bonds rising sharply.



The ruling questions the legality of billions in government special funds, leading to this unprecedented fiscal situation.



Lindner's original use of these funds was to fulfill the promise of restoring the debt brake for this year's regular budget while funding eco-manufacturing and renewable energy initiatives.



However, the suspension is now crucial following a near freeze on new 2023 spending authorizations.



This pause allows the government to evaluate the long-term impact of the ruling. The impact on next year's funding plan, now indefinitely delayed, remains a critical concern.

Lindner stresses the need for legal and constitutional clarity before discussing future budgets.



The SPD party's co-leader, Lars Klingbeil, supports the suspension, citing various global crises as justifications.



Germany's constitutional rules permit the temporary lifting of borrowing limits in emergencies, a provision previously invoked for the Covid-19 pandemic and energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The debt brake typically restricts net structural borrowing to 0.35% of GDP, with some leeway during recessions but limited during economic booms.



This fiscal maneuvering reflects Germany's adaptation to unforeseen economic challenges and its commitment to maintaining fiscal stability.

