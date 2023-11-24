Guyana Considers Foreign Military Aid In Contested Esequibo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Considering foreign military support, Guyana is looking to establish army bases in the contested Esequibo area, which is rich in oil resources.



This move stems from long-standing tensions with Venezuela over the territory. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo emphasizes Guyana's focus on national protection and peace.



The plan for foreign-backed bases in Esequibo marks a significant geopolitical shift.



Guyana leans on a 19th-century arbitration decision for its claim, while Venezuela cites the 1966 Geneva Agreement, advocating for a negotiated resolution.



Oil discoveries in Esequib have raised the stakes, with Guyana collaborating with ExxonMobil for exploration.



This situation has attracted global attention, particularly from the United States, reflecting a shift towards active defense strategies in this regional dispute.



The upcoming visits from U.S. Defense officials underscore the growing international involvement and potential military support for Guyana.







Contrastingly, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is pushing a referendum to integrate Esequibo's inhabitants into Venezuela, a move Guyana deems threatening to regional peace.



This development brings the role of the International Court of Justice into focus, despite Venezuela's disregard for its jurisdiction.



The unfolding events in the Esequibo region highlight the intricacies of geopolitical disputes and their broader implications for regional stability and governance.



The outcome of these developments will significantly influence the future of the Esequibo area and regional relations in Latin America and the Caribbean.







MENAFN24112023007421016031ID1107482769