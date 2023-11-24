Public Fear Escalates In Chile Despite Lower Crime Rates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Chile, 2022 saw a rise in perceived insecurity, despite fewer crimes.



This paradox, revealed in the National Urban Survey of Citizen Security (Enusc) , spotlights a complex safety dynamic.



Chile remains one of Latin America's safer countries, yet public anxiety grows.



Experts attribute this fear to increasing violent crimes like carjackings, transregional organized crime, and narco-trafficking.



Additionally, political influences on security policies and media portrayals exacerbate these concerns.



Data shows a decline in Major Social Connotation Crimes (DMCS), except for homicides and violent robberies.



The Catholic University of Chile verified this finding and analyzed official statistics from various crime analysis centers and law enforcement agencies.



Despite the survey's contentious methodology, the results are telling.







A significant 90.6% of Chileans reported feeling more unsafe, the highest since such surveys started.



This sense of insecurity contrasts with the actual reduction in crimes.



In 2022, 21.8% of Chilean households experienced DMCS-type crimes, a jump from the previous 16.9%.



These include thefts, break-ins, and robberies, intensifying the public's fear.



Research from the University of Chile highlights a ten-year downward trend in DMCS, with a notable decrease in 2022, pandemic years aside.



This trend contradicts the rising public apprehension.



Chile's situation reflects a global trend where safety perceptions often diverge from real crime rates.



Understanding and tackling this perception gap is key to effective policymaking and sustaining public confidence in security strategies.

