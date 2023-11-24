Flybondi Sustains Florianópolis-Buenos Aires Route

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flybondi, renowned for its cost-effective travel solutions, has extended its Florianópolis to Buenos Aires route until June 2024.



Initially resumed on September 3, this route now features three weekly flights, catering to the increasing travel demand between Brazil and Argentina.



Travelers can book tickets for flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting in November.



The peak season, spanning December to March, offers daily flights with competitive fares beginning at R$ 455 ($95).



This schedule adjustment reflects the route's popularity and Flybondi' commitment to meeting passenger needs.



In January and February, the airline boosts its service to three daily flights on most weekdays and two on others, ensuring ample travel opportunities.



This increase in frequency showcases Flybondi's strategic response to peak travel periods, optimizing connectivity between the two cities.



Flybondi maintains a consistent schedule of two daily flights from March through June.







This sustained frequency indicates the route's year-round appeal, beyond just the summer months.



Federico Pastori, Flybondi's Commercial Director, emphasizes the route's potential, noting the brief pause in operations as a sign of its enduring popularity.



His confidence in a successful season reflects the airline's strategic planning and understanding of market dynamics.



This expansion by Flybondi is a significant development in the South American aviation sector, demonstrating the growing demand for travel between Florianópolis and Buenos Aires.



It highlights the airline's adaptability and commitment to providing affordable, reliable service to its passengers.

