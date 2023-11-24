TAAG Expands Angola-Brazil Flights For Enhanced Connectivity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TAAG, Angola's national airline, is set to increase its weekly flights between Luanda and São Paulo to six starting December 11.



This move enhances mobility options for passengers and strengthens the airline's network.



São Paulo is a pivotal route for TAAG, serving as a gateway to other Brazilian cities and Latin American countries.



The increased frequency is part of a strategic partnership with Brazil's GOL airline , which was established earlier this year.



The initiative reflects TAAG' commitment to expanding its global reach and improving connectivity.



São Paulo and Luanda are crucial hubs, linking Latin America, Africa, and Europe.



They support a growing transatlantic passenger flow, catering to various groups, including tourists, families, and businesses.







Starting December 11, a Boeing 777-300 aircraft will operate flights on this route. The service schedule includes flights every day except Wednesdays.



This expansion signifies TAAG's ongoing efforts to enhance its service offerings and global connectivity, positioning both Luanda and São Paulo as influential transit points in international travel.

Background

The code-share agreement allows both companies to market tickets, including the partner's destinations, increase network coverage, and collaborate in the sales process in a“win-win” partnership.



'Code-share' is an arrangement in which two or more airlines share the same flight, the same service standards, and the same ticket sales channels.



TAAG notes that the code-share scheme brings many advantages to passengers, including more fare options in their choice, purchase of a single ticket in local currency, guaranteed protection on connecting flights, ease of flight booking, baggage check-in, and baggage check-out.



GOL is the leading airline in the Brazilian market.

