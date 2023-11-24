SPECTACULAR COLLECTION OF CLASSIC RACING AND SPORTS CARS SET TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER AT #ABUDHABIGP 2023 THIS WEEKEND

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Bonhams|Cars will present the most high-profile auction of racing and sports cars at the landmark season-closing Formula® 1 Abu Dhabi race on 25th November.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Just before the milestone 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX gets underway, an exclusive auction featuring over 30 of the world's most desirable collector cars, including F1® racecars and state-of-the-art supercars, will take place on Saturday 25th November on the iconic start line of Yas Marina Circuit.

Commencing at 8:30pm UAE time, the live audience will make their way to the grid, while a massive global audience can stream the auction on Bonhamscars. Sales from the 'On the Grid: The Abu Dhabi Auction,' held by Bonhams|Cars in partnership with Formula 1 Paddock ClubTM are expected to reach over US$20 million.

Beginning Thursday 23rd November, Bonhams|Cars will preview its impressive line-up in various areas within the massive 400-acre Yas Marina Circuit. Bonhams|Cars partnered with The Stables, Abu Dhabi to handle shipping, storage, and detailing, in addition to hosting 26 of the cars on offer in a custom built, state-of-the-art gallery, just 100 metres from the track. The remaining offerings have been previewed in fan zones and within the Paddock.

Headlining the exclusive auction are F1® cars that have not only competed, but also triumphed in Grands Prix and are therefore etched in the memories of countless global fans who have avidly followed the sport.

Remembered by many is Mario Andretti's 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79. The American racing superstar claimed his Formula 1® World Drivers' Championship title with this“Black Beauty” and the upcoming sale offers the only opportunity to own a F1® car from an American World Champion. It is offered in the sale for an estimate of US$6.5 – 9.5 million.

Another exciting opportunity to acquire a F1® racecar is with Kimi Räikkönen's McLaren MP4/21, offered at an estimate of US$2.5 – 3.5 million. Räikkönen achieved two podium finishes with the McLaren, however in Monaco the engine overheated and Räikkönen is famously remembered for heading back to his yacht instead of the team's paddock.

Other auction items of note include: Formula 1® World Champion Driver, Fernando Alonso's 2022 custom-specification McLaren Elva; a uniquely specified Porsche 911 RSR, along with a 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 Super Veloce.

