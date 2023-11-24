'More From Emirates NBD' Records 3X Increase In Downloads And Sign-Ins In Under 2 Years

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Bank's increased focus on personalization has boosted customer experience, visitor traffic and revenue

Emirates NBD wins 'Best Commerce Experience' at 2023 Sitecore Experience Awards, EMEA for More from Emirates NBD app App witnesses 3x increase in downloads and sign-ins since its launch in 2021

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has achieved notable milestones in various performance indicators for its mobile app, 'More from Emirates NBD'. These enhancements have not only bolstered the app's revenue, user traffic and download numbers but have also earned the bank prestigious recognition at the Sitecore Experience Awards within the EMEA region. The bank was honoured with the Best Commerce Experience award, in collaboration with Horizontal Digital.

Since its inception in October 2021, the app has not only seen downloads and sign-ups triple, but also a significant increase in traffic to the app, with increased customer engagement that has delivered with the number of visitors up by 649% and a three-fold rise in screen views. Other measurable impacts for Emirates NBD include 25% more online sales and an increase of 39% in new visits to the app. Average time on the app has shot up to four minutes, while engaged sessions are up by 160%.

The More app from Emirates NBD, which successfully transforms credit card purchasing into a lifestyle experience, provides customers with convenient access to a wide range of exclusive offers across dining, entertainment, travel and online deals. This versatile app also comes with a distinct 'Shop by Amazon' feature, enabling users to earn cashback on their purchases and acquire flexible gift cards for gifting purposes. Furthermore, users can easily book flight tickets directly within the app, and in the near future, the app will provide the option to make hotel reservations and access cost-effective experiences.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD said:“Our focus on enhanced personalisation, supported by Sitecore technology has not only elevated the More by Emirates NBD App functionality but also strengthened our connection with our valued customers. The Sitecore Experience Awards recognise businesses that have transformed their organisations in innovative and impactful ways, and our win is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative and user-centric solutions, ensuring that every interaction with Emirates NBD is exceptional.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.