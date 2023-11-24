WIN TICKETS TO THE 2024 F1 SEASON FINALE IN ABU DHABI WITH ALL-NEW GAME ON ABU DHABI GP APP

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

F1 fans attending this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can test out their racing skills on the 'Race for the Planet' game featured on the new Abu Dhabi GP app.

Designed to showcase Yas Marina Circuit's sustainable practices, fans can use a solar-powered car in the game to find collectibles and win exclusive prizes at this year's event

Abu Dhabi, UAE: With this year's Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend in full swing, Ethara has revealed the brand-new 'Race for the Planet' interactive game, now live on the new Abu Dhabi GP app. The game offers a chance to win exclusive prizes, including tickets to the 2024 F1 finale in Abu Dhabi.

The racing game, which allows fans to operate a virtual, solar-powered car to find exclusive collectibles themed around Ethara's sustainability programme, including LED Light Bulbs, refillable water bottles and electric bolts. Players must collect these items to earn points for the chance to win prizes on the app against fellow fans.

Across Abu Dhabi GP weekend, players can earn points through the game, with the Top 8 highest scorers winning two tickets to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2024 – 16 tickets for the 16th edition of the region's biggest weekend.

Introduced in 2023 to complement Ethara's sustainability drive, players will learn more about the circuit's green initiatives, including Yas Marina Circuit's all-new LED lighting system as well as the venue's water refill stations – available for fans to use across the venue – during Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

As part of the venue's sustainability efforts, Yas Marina Circuit achieved FIA Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA in 2021, before signing on to the United Nations Sport for Climate Action pledge in 2022. The circuit's new LED Lighting System features as part of a range of new sustainable additions to the event in 2023, aimed to be environmentally focused and sustainably driven.

To provide a smoother experience at the F1 season finale, fans will be required to download the Abu Dhabi GP app to access tickets. The e-tickets stored in the app must be presented to enter Yas Marina Circuit across the race weekend from Thursday 23rd to Sunday 26th November.

Created to help fans enjoy their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend with more information available than ever before, the new app will also feature ways for race goers to get full value from their Abu Dhabi GP ticket, with unique features to enhance their race weekend experience.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.