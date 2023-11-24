(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/24/2023 - 11:01 AM EST - Bitfarms Ltd. : Has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately C$60 million in a private placement in the United States, comprised of 44,444,446 common shares at C$1.35 per common share along with warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 22,222,223 common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of C$1.61 (US$1.17) per common share and exercise period of three years. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company mainly to acquire additional miners, expand infrastructure, and improve its working capital position. Bitfarms Ltd. shares T.BITF are trading down $0.09 at $1.49.

