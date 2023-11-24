(MENAFN- Baystreet) Jianpu Flat on Q3 Results

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) shares stationery Friday, as the leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30.

Revenues from recommendation services for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 9.6% to RMB191.2 million (US$26.2 million) from RMB211.6 million in the same period of 2022. Revenues from recommendation services for loans increased by 25.3% to RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023 from RMB82.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increase in the number of loan applications. Revenues from recommendation services for credit cards decreased by 31.8% to RMB88.3 million (US$12.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023 from RMB129.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in the credit card volume.

Net loss was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB25.1 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss margin was 2.5% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 9.3% in the same period of 2022.

CEO David Ye commented, "Through our continued efforts to enhance operational efficiency and to optimize cost structure, our return on investment (ROI) experienced a remarkable 5.9 percentage points increase year-over-year, reaching 141.2%, and our net loss was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million) in the third quarter of 2023."

JT shares were static to $1.02.

