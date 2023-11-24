(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wall Street Heads for 4th Straight Winning Week













Stocks were little changed Friday, as the major averages aimed for a four-week winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 96.49 points to open an abbreviated Black Friday at 35,369.52.

The S&P 500 eked up 0.97 points to 4,557.59.

The NASDAQ brushed off 13.87 points to 14,251.99.

Major retail shares were mixed in trading as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season. Walmart was up 0.3%, while Amazon declined 0.4%.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 are up 1% each. The Nasdaq Composite is also up 1% in that time. It would be the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ since June. The Dow, meanwhile, hasn't posted a weekly run this long since April.

The U.S. stock market closes at 1 p.m. after being closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, the major averages closed higher after the 10-year Treasury yield fell to levels not seen since September.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded, raising yields to 4.47% from Wednesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices sank 42 cents to $76.68 U.S. a barrel.

