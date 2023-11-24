(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Barely Move in Light Trading

Canada's main stock index was flat early Friday afternoon, with technology and consumer discretionary shares leading declines, while investors assessed a hotter-than-anticipated retail sales number.

The TSX Composite captured 6.46 points by early afternoon at 20,123.12, for a loss of 52 points, or 0.26%, on the week so far.

The Canadian dollar climbed 0.46 cents at 73.47 cents U.S.

Panama's top court is expected to start deliberations on Friday to rule on several constitutional challenges to First Quantum Minerals' contract for the Cobre Panama mine. The miner's shares were down 57 cents, or 4.2%, to $13.09.

Financials led the gainers, as Nuvei Corp. improved 54 cents, or 2%, to $27.17.

In communications issues, Quebecor gained 16 cents to $30.24.

Tech issues suffered, as Bitfarms plummeted 13 cents, or 8.2%, to $1.45.

On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada said retail sales increased 0.6% to $66.5 billion in September. Sales were up in four of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange picked up 3.32 points to 533.38, for a weekly gain so far of 2.88 points, or 0.54%.

Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower, as information technology dipped 0.5%, consumer discretionary let go of 0.4%, gold dulled 0.3%.

The five gainers were led by financials and communications, each up 0.4%, while health-care eked up 0.3%.

ON WALLSTREET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday, as the major averages aimed for a four-week winning streak.

The 30-stock index leaped 117.12 points to close an abbreviated Black Friday at 35,390.15. On the shortened week, the blue-chip index hopped 442 points, or 1.27%.

The S&P 500 eked up 2.72 points to 4,559.34, for a gain on the week of 45 points, or 1%.

The NASDAQ brushed off 15 points to 14,250.85, but was in the plus column 125 points, or just below 0.9%.

Major retail shares were mixed in trading as Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season. Walmart was up 0.8%, while Amazon ticked higher 0.1%.

Nvidia shares fell $8.43, or 1.7% to $478.73, after Reuters reported that Nvidia notified its China clients that it will delay until next year a new artificial intelligence chip designed to comply with U.S. export restrictions.

Fisker jumped 11 cents to $2.23. On Wednesday, the company announced that it filed a delayed quarterly report. The original report was pushed back earlier this month due to accounting personnel changes. Fisker also announced changes to its finance leadership team.

For the week, all three major indices are up 1% each. It would be the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ since June. The Dow, meanwhile, hasn't posted a weekly run this long since April.

The U.S. stock market closes at 1 p.m. after being closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, the major averages closed higher after the 10-year Treasury yield fell to levels not seen since September.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded, raising yields to 4.48% from Wednesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices gained $1.01 to $76.09 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices revived nine dollars to $2,001.80.























