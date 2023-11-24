Abolition Of Energy Subsidies And Introduction Of Emissions Tax To Result In 5% Growth Of GDP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank presented a Country Report on climate change and
development of Uzbekistan. In particular, the bank's specialists
estimated the potential of the republic's“green” exports at $2
billion per year, Azernews reports, citing Kun
News Agency.
The World Bank notes the government's inability to fully finance
the“green” transition, since already in 2022 government spending
exceeded 34% of GDP - higher than in many similar countries. If
half of the investments in the green transition are carried out by
the state, then Uzbekistan's public debt ratio will exceed the
permissible limit of 70% of GDP before 2050.
The international bank recommends improving the management of
public expenditures and increasing their efficiency.
According to the report, it is necessary to strive to balance
the state budget through measures to reduce ineffective spending -
such as tax breaks and energy subsidies – and attract additional
revenue.
The World Bank also proposes eliminating energy subsidies and
introducing carbon pricing through the introduction of a carbon
tax. As a result, this will stimulate private investment and create
incentives for the transition to a green economy.
The implementation of the proposed measures could bring the
budget of Uzbekistan up to 5% of GDP during the transition
period.
Additional revenues could be used to provide subsidies to
improve residential energy efficiency and finance low-carbon
government programs.
The rejection of subsidies for gas, electricity and heating is
motivated by the fact that in 2020 Uzbekistan was among the 25
countries in the world with the highest energy subsidies,
allocating 6.6% of GDP to this. Moreover, gas and electricity
prices are among the lowest in the world, creating obstacles to
their efficient use and draining government finances.
“Moreover, these subsidies limit the financial capacity of the
Government of Uzbekistan to address other pressing priorities such
as education and health, since in recent years the Government of
Uzbekistan has been annually sending direct budget transfers of
approximately US$1.0-1.5 billion to the energy sector. ", the
report says.
The gradual increase in tariffs chosen by the Uzbek government
will mitigate the decline in the level of well-being of the
population and the increase in poverty.
In addition, the introduction of carbon pricing – a tax and
tradable allowance – will increase the cost of activities that lead
to emissions. At the same time, low-carbon alternatives will become
more attractive – especially as emissions prices scale up.
