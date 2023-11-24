Türkiye's Sectoral Confidence Indexes Send Mixed Signals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Confidence in Türkiye's construction sector went up in November,
while services and retail trade dropped compared to a month ago,
according to official data released on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The seasonally adjusted confidence index for construction rose
2.2% month-on-month to 91 in November, the Turkish Statistical
Institute data showed.
The services confidence index reached 110.9 in November, a
monthly decrease of 2.4%.
The index for retail trade came in at 111.7 this month, falling
1.9% from last month, said TurkStat.
Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within
a range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indexes above 100 signal an
optimistic outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.
