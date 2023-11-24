-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistani Foreign Ministry Confirms Plans To Join BRICS


11/24/2023 3:11:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan has filed an official request to join the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Pakistani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has told, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Yes, I can confirm that Pakistan has made a formal request to join BRICS, which we believe is an important grouping of developing countries," Baloch said.

In her words, Pakistan has friendly relations with the majority of BRICS members and countries that were recently invited to join the organization.

"We believe that by joining BRICS, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalizing inclusive multilateralism," Baloch added.

Pakistan's newly appointed Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS in an interview, published on November 22, that Islamabad had filed a bid for BRICS membership in 2024, and counts on Russia's assistance during the membership process.

MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107482638

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search