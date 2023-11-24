Pakistani Foreign Ministry Confirms Plans To Join BRICS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan has filed an official request to join the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Pakistani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has told, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Yes, I can confirm that Pakistan has made a formal request to join BRICS, which we believe is an important grouping of developing countries," Baloch said.

In her words, Pakistan has friendly relations with the majority of BRICS members and countries that were recently invited to join the organization.

"We believe that by joining BRICS, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalizing inclusive multilateralism," Baloch added.

Pakistan's newly appointed Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS in an interview, published on November 22, that Islamabad had filed a bid for BRICS membership in 2024, and counts on Russia's assistance during the membership process.