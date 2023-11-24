Pakistani Foreign Ministry Confirms Plans To Join BRICS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan has filed an official request to join the BRICS group
of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa),
Pakistani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has
told, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Yes, I can confirm that Pakistan has made a formal request to
join BRICS, which we believe is an important grouping of developing
countries," Baloch said.
In her words, Pakistan has friendly relations with the majority
of BRICS members and countries that were recently invited to join
the organization.
"We believe that by joining BRICS, Pakistan can play an
important role in furthering international cooperation and
revitalizing inclusive multilateralism," Baloch added.
Pakistan's newly appointed
Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS in an
interview, published on November 22, that Islamabad had filed a bid
for BRICS membership in 2024, and counts on Russia's assistance
during the membership process.
