-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Young Kyrgyzstani Recognized As Best Actress At Film Festival In Los Angeles


11/24/2023 3:11:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Young Kyrgyzstani Zhannat Kuruchbekova was awarded as the best actress of the year at the Stars Asian International Film Festival, which was held from November 8 to November 17 in Los Angeles, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.

In addition, Zhannat Kuruchbekova was recognized as the best actress at the 28th Schlingel International Children's Film Festival. It took place in Chemnitz (Germany) at the end of September.

Zhannat Kuruchbekova played the main role (Arno) in Dalmina Tulepbergen's film ((Belek)). In addition to the statuette, Zhannat received a Diamant bicycle as a gift.

MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107482637

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search