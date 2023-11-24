Young Kyrgyzstani Recognized As Best Actress At Film Festival In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Young Kyrgyzstani Zhannat Kuruchbekova was awarded as the best
actress of the year at the Stars Asian International Film Festival,
which was held from November 8 to November 17 in Los Angeles, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.
In addition, Zhannat Kuruchbekova was recognized as the best
actress at the 28th Schlingel International Children's Film
Festival. It took place in Chemnitz (Germany) at the end of
September.
Zhannat Kuruchbekova played the main role (Arno) in Dalmina
Tulepbergen's film ((Belek)). In addition to the statuette, Zhannat
received a Diamant bicycle as a gift.
