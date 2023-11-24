-->


Azerbaijani Chess Player Becomes World Champion


11/24/2023 3:11:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athlete Ayan Allahverdiyeva has won a gold medal at the World Chess Under-18 Championship held in Montesilvano, Italy, Azernews reports.

Ayan Allakhverdiyeva surpassed all her rivals by scoring 9.5 points in 11 games.

About 1,000 chess players from 94 countries are taking part in the competition.

