Azerbaijani Chess Player Becomes World Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani athlete Ayan Allahverdiyeva has won a gold medal at
the World Chess Under-18 Championship held in Montesilvano, Italy, Azernews reports.
Ayan Allakhverdiyeva surpassed all her rivals by scoring 9.5
points in 11 games.
About 1,000 chess players from 94 countries are taking part in
the competition.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107482631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.