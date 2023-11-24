SPECA To Further Contribute To Strengthening Links Among Member States

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Becoming a global economic partner, Azerbaijan is already
recognized as a state with economic and political influence on the
Eurasian continent. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan also
chairs the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of
Central Asia (SPECA), which celebrates its 25th anniversary this
year, and on this occasion the Summit of heads of state and
government of the Member States of the United Nations Special
Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) is being held in
Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.
SPECA is going to play an important role in developing bilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and fraternal Central Asian countries.
Apart from SPECA member countries, the leaders of Georgia, Hungary
and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council
participated in the event as honorable guests on Azerbaijan's
initiative.
Given that most SPECA member countries are dynamic countries in
the world in terms of economy and they have achieved tremendous
economic development for 30 years since gaining their independence,
the participation of guests of honour could pave the road for
evolving the Forum from regional to globally important event. So,
Azerbaijan's initiative is worthy of appreciation.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made an opening speech and
stressed the difficulties that the member countries had faced when
SPECA was formed.
“At the time of SPECA's inception, the Member States were taking
their first steps as independent countries. We were facing a
multitude of problems and challenges. In the last 25 years, we have
overcome major challenges, strengthened our state sovereignty,
become valuable members of the international community, and
achieved rapid economic development,” President Ilham Aliyev
said.
To look through the history of member states retrospectively,
one could see that the countries faced numerous problems such as
demographic, economic, nuclear, territorial disputes, and so on in
the 1990s along with gaining independence. However, all these
problems could not have a negative impact on the newly independent
states. On the contrary, many difficulties as a test made those
countries step forward decisively and have a say in their
geographical space. For example, Uzbekistan has become the center
of machine building in the region, Kazakhstan got rid of nuclear
bombs inherited from the USSR, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and
Kazakhstan became the energy hub, international transit routes such
as One Belt One Road and Middle Corridor that pass through the
region. Besides, demography increased, once-poor countries
gradually turned into middle-income countries over the past three
decades. Of course, all these achievements were gained, as the
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, due to the strengthening
of state sovereignty, becoming valuable members of the
international community and political stabilities that set the
scene for rapid economic development.
But unfortunately, the global powers are still trying to prevent
it, the continuation of conflicts in some countries serves the
interests of those forces. As for Azerbaijan, it remains unchanged
in its position of peace.
“Today, wars, conflicts and bloody clashes are raging in
various regions across the globe, whereas, our countries enjoy
peace, stability and security, with successful growth and
development processes underway. This is a significant
accomplishment and success of our states and peoples,” the
President added.
As for the forces and the countries that acted as tools of the
said forces which intended to leave the member states in turmoil,
in a nutshell, they failed. Today, in an unstable world, these
forces go the extra mile to cooperate with SPECA countries to save
the day. Regarding the countries that once acted as tools of these
forces, they have lost their credibility. As the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev said there are quite a few
failed and dependent states worldwide trying to sit on two or more
chairs, aiming to serve several patrons and eager to turn their
countries into an arena of a standoff between bigger
states. History itself gives these countries tough
lessons, and surely they will not forget these lessons for
centuries. Armenia is one of them, which almost lost its
independence. However, SPECA countries have been managed to
strengthen statehood and make the world reckon with them.
“One of them is Azerbaijan's neighbor, Armenia. Such countries
cannot be viewed as truly independent. The foreign policy of these
countries is not based on their people's will, and their fate lies
in the hands of foreign sponsors. Meanwhile, SPECA Member States
are truly independent because they pursue independent foreign and
domestic policies,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.
Like other member countries, Azerbaijan achieved robust economic
development by pursuing independent foreign and domestic policies.
Azerbaijan's GDP increased by four times, budget revenues grew by
30 times and foreign trade turnover by more than 10 times. In
parallel with these economic developments, Azerbaijan's direct
foreign debt did not hike. On the other words, Azerbaijan gained
all these achievements with its own resources. As the President
Ilham Aliyev said currently Azerbaijan's foreign debt currently
accounts for 10 percent of its GDP.
In addition, Azerbaijan could enhance its foreign exchange
reserves as well. As is known, currently some countries in the
world, suffer from a shortage of foreign exchange reserves and it
impacts negatively to their economy. However, due to the
long-sighted political and economic measures Azerbaijan is safe
from these risks.
Besides, Azerbaijan also has been able to reduce the poverty
level has dropped from 50 to 5.5. percent.
“We have succeeded in creating a favorable investment climate in
our country. 310 billion USD have been invested in Azerbaijan in
the last 20 years, nearly 200 billion USD of which is being
invested in the non-oil sector of our economy. In recent years,
Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in its transportation
infrastructure, becoming one of Eurasia's transportation and
logistics hubs located along the East-West and North-South
transportation corridors,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
said.
In his address, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also touched
on the invasion of 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territories by
Armenia in the 1990s and the liberation of these lands in 2020. He
pointed out that Armenia had not only invaded its neighbor's
territories but also committed ethnical cleansing. He noted that
Azerbaijan had conducted fruitless negotiations for 30 years.
“In November 2020, the Azerbaijani people gained the brightest
victory of our history. Azerbaijan defeated Armenia in the 44-day
Patriotic War and put an end to occupation. We ourselves enforced
the four UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 that had remained
on paper for 27 years,” the President added.
President Aliyev emphasized that Armenia did not comply with its
obligations and did not withdraw its 15,000 servicemen from
Azerbaijan. They continued terror activities and Azerbaijani
military servicemen fell victim to their military provocations.
Azerbaijani President pointed out that to counter these threats
and to eliminate the grey zone, Azerbaijan conducted an anti-terror
operation in Garabagh on 19-20 September. The Azerbaijani President
stressed that in just one day, Azerbaijan fully restored
sovereignty over its entire territory.
Today, as a result of all this hard work, Azerbaijan is
implementing large-scale projects in the Garabagh economic region.
Azerbaijan has not benefited from the financial resources of any
state or organization both in the acquisition of its sovereignty
and in the construction of newly created cities in the region. All
this is an indicator of the economy and political will of
Azerbaijan, which is strengthening day by day.
At the end of his speech at the summit, the head of state drew
attention to this issue. He informed the participants about the
ongoing construction works in Garabagh and expressed his special
thanks to the countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan that have
been of great support within the project.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107482630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.