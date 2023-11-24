Ukraine, Lithuania Agree To Continue Cooperation In Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Lithuania have signed a joint statement on continuing cooperation in the country's restoration.
According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this following a meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.
"In the statement, we also emphasized the importance of establishing a special tribunal to convict those responsible for this war and crimes against Ukraine," he added.
In addition, according to the Prime Minister, Lithuania expressed its full support for the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read also: Lithuania
Shmyhal and Šimonytė also signed an agreement on technical and financial cooperation.
"This simplifies the implementation of assistance projects to Ukraine from Lithuania, in particular in terms of supplying various equipment, transferring technologies, and implementing reforms on our way to the EU," the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.
According to Shmyhal, Ukraine highly appreciates the assistance that the Lithuanian people and the Republic of Lithuania have been providing to the country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
As Ukrinform reported, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė arrived in Kyiv on November 24.
