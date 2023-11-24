Zelensky Awarded 449 Servicemen, 221 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded 449 more defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 221 of them posthumously.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant decrees have been published on the President's website.

According to the documents, the awards are intended for personal courage in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless performance of military duty.

Thus, by Decree No. 775/2023 , the President decided to award 109 defenders, 80 of them posthumously. The military were awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Order and the Order for Courage, as well as the medals for Military Service to Ukraine and Defender of the Fatherland.

Decree No. 776/2023 awarded 133 defenders, 44 of them posthumously. They were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and For Courage, as well as medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland, and For Saved Life.

By Decree No. 777/2023 , the President awarded 207 defenders, 97 of them posthumously. The recipients were awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Courage Orders, as well as the medals For Military Service to Ukraine and Defender of the Fatherland.

As reported by Ukrinform, by a decree of November 21, the President awarded 48 servicemen with state awards.