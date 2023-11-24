Grain From Ukraine Conference Was Held In Istanbul

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, the office of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK) in Istanbul hosted the Grain from Ukraine conference, where the humanitarian food program was presented to Turkish business representatives.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Turkey .

"The program provides for the purchase of Ukrainian grain by partner countries and its transfer to states suffering from a humanitarian crisis. The program is implemented in partnership with the World Food Program under the auspices of the United Nations. As part of the program, 170.000 tons of Ukrainian wheat have already been distributed to some of the most socially vulnerable countries in Africa," Roman Nedilsky, Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul, told the Turkish businessmen.

Ukraine securescorridor in Black Sea on its own - Stefanishyna

The meeting also presented the possibilities of the international platform Nazovni to expand trade and economic ties between Turkish business and Ukrainian exporters.

"We are confident that each such meeting will open up new opportunities for deepening economic cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey," the diplomatic mission emphasized.

The Consulate General thanked Rushen Chetin, Chairman of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK), for supporting the initiative.

As reported by Ukrinform, the second summit of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine under the auspices of President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled for the end of November.