Grain From Ukraine Conference Was Held In Istanbul

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, the office of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK) in Istanbul hosted the Grain from Ukraine conference, where the humanitarian food program was presented to Turkish business representatives.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Turkey .
"The program provides for the purchase of Ukrainian grain by partner countries and its transfer to states suffering from a humanitarian crisis. The program is implemented in partnership with the World Food Program under the auspices of the United Nations. As part of the program, 170.000 tons of Ukrainian wheat have already been distributed to some of the most socially vulnerable countries in Africa," Roman Nedilsky, Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul, told the Turkish businessmen.
Read also:
Ukraine secures grain
corridor in Black Sea on its own - Stefanishyna
The meeting also presented the possibilities of the international platform Nazovni to expand trade and economic ties between Turkish business and Ukrainian exporters.
"We are confident that each such meeting will open up new opportunities for deepening economic cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey," the diplomatic mission emphasized.
The Consulate General thanked Rushen Chetin, Chairman of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK), for supporting the initiative.
As reported by Ukrinform, the second summit of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine under the auspices of President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled for the end of November.
MENAFN24112023000193011044ID1107482627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.