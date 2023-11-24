Arming Troops With Ukrainian-Made Weapons“Priority” - Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov met with Ukrainian arms manufacturers, noting that providing the Army with domestically-produced weapons systems is a priority for his ministry.

Umerov reported this on Facebook

"I held an important meeting with Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment. Our joint priority with the Minister of Strategic Industry, Oleksandr Kamyshin, is to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Ukrainian-made weapons. Our goal is to localize in Ukraine as many production capacities as possible. This is a matter of our national security," Umerov stressed.

The minister called on Ukrainian defense companies to work together according to clear rules and emphasized that the task set before the Ministry of Defense is to guarantee simple and clear procedures for cooperation with defense enterprises.

