Zelensky, Rinkevics Discuss Strengthening Of Air Defenses On Front Lines, Black Sea Coastline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia have discussed the strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses at the front and on the coastline of the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart in Kyiv on Friday, November 24, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Latvia has been helping Ukraine since the first hours of a full-scale war. If you look at the amount of security assistance as a percentage of the country's GDP, Latvia's contribution is one of the most significant," Zelensky said and thanked Latvia for its support.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

He also briefed his Latvian colleague on the battlefield situation, opportunities, deficits and defense needs of Ukraine. The two discussed how to make the supply and production of necessary projectiles and weapons for Ukrainian defense sustainable. Zelensky also asked Rinkevics to consider the possibility of supporting Ukraine with armored vehicles to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield.

"We discussed the possibilities of strengthening our air defenses, particularly at the front in order to give more opportunities for movement for our soldiers, as well as on the coastline of the Black Sea," Zelensky added.

He said that he had discussed with Rinkevics the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"Step by step, together with all partners, we are getting closer to the implementation of the points of the Formula. This is important not only for Ukraine, but also for every state that protects the international rules-based order," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine