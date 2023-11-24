President Of Kazakhstan Concludes Working Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The working
visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev to Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports.
An honor guard was lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in
honor of the distinguished guest.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was escorted at the airport by
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and
other officials.
