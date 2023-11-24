-->


Hungarian PM Concludes Working Visit To Azerbaijan


11/24/2023 3:10:21 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where state flags of both countries were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.

At the airport, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was escorted by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

