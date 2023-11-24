President Of Tajikistan Concludes His Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. President of
Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon's working visit to the Republic of
Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports.
An honor guard was lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in
honor of the distinguished guest.
At the airport, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali
Rahmon was escorted by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other officials.
