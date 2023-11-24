-->


President Of Kyrgyzstan Concludes Visit To Azerbaijan


11/24/2023 3:10:20 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov's visit to Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was escorted at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and other officials.

