Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Issues With Secgen Of Gulf Cooperation Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Foreign Ministry told Trend .

During the meeting, issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as prospects of development of relations were discussed.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's participation in a number of regional forums, especially within the framework of cooperation mechanisms with Central Asian countries, was emphasized.

Minister Bayramov noted that the Baku week of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) chaired by Azerbaijan and the summit, as well as the agreements reached will give additional impetus to cooperation in the region.

Talking of Azerbaijan's ties with the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the basis of historical friendship, mutual respect, support and solidarity, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that they contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation within the Council.

The current state and prospects of joint projects with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council in economic, energy, transport, tourism, education and other spheres were noted, the need for further development of cooperation in the field of investment, use of the existing potential for joint economic forums was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, prospects for peace.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

