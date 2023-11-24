Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Issues With Secgen Of Gulf Cooperation Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A meeting was
held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi,
who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Foreign Ministry told Trend .
During the meeting, issues on the agenda of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as prospects
of development of relations were discussed.
At the same time, Azerbaijan's participation in a number of
regional forums, especially within the framework of cooperation
mechanisms with Central Asian countries, was emphasized.
Minister Bayramov noted that the Baku week of the UN Special
Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) chaired by
Azerbaijan and the summit, as well as the agreements reached will
give additional impetus to cooperation in the region.
Talking of Azerbaijan's ties with the member states of the Gulf
Cooperation Council on the basis of historical friendship, mutual
respect, support and solidarity, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted
that they contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation within the
Council.
The current state and prospects of joint projects with the
countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council in economic, energy,
transport, tourism, education and other spheres were noted, the
need for further development of cooperation in the field of
investment, use of the existing potential for joint economic forums
was emphasized.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed about the situation in
the region in the post-conflict period, prospects for peace.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional
issues of mutual interest.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107482603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.