Azerbaijani PM Meets With UNESCAP Executive Secretary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijani
Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with the Executive Secretary of the
UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific
(UNESCAP) Armida Alisjahbana, the Cabinet of Ministers told
Trend .
The meeting highlighted the importance of the UN Special Program
for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Week being held in Baku.
Participation of UNESCAP executive secretary in the summit,
organized for the first time within the framework of Azerbaijan's
chairmanship in SPECA and timed to the 25th anniversary of the
Program, was highly appreciated.
UNESCAP was assessed as an effective platform in terms of
enhancing multilateral cooperation. The importance of the
resolutions adopted by the commission on the initiative of
Azerbaijan on the development of transport links and sustainable
energy was emphasized.
Successful cooperation of Azerbaijan with Central Asian
countries was mentioned at the meeting, good prospects for further
development of this cooperation within SPECA in trade-economic,
transport-transit, energy and all other spheres of mutual interest
were noted.
