First Stage Of Return Of Hostages From Gaza Strip Completed - Israeli PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Israel completes
first phase of return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.
The Prime Minister said that the country's authorities intend to
achieve the release of all prisoners and fulfill all the objectives
of the military operation in the enclave.
He also added that Israel is obliged to return all abducted
citizens of the country.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
