First Stage Of Return Of Hostages From Gaza Strip Completed - Israeli PM


11/24/2023 3:09:59 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Israel completes first phase of return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister said that the country's authorities intend to achieve the release of all prisoners and fulfill all the objectives of the military operation in the enclave.

He also added that Israel is obliged to return all abducted citizens of the country.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

