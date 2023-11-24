IBM Consulting Opens New Client Innovation Center In Gandhinagar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, Gandhinagar, November 22, 2023 – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the opening of its new IBM Consulting Client Innovation Center (CIC) in Gandhinagar, India. This is a continuation of the ongoing expansion by IBM Consulting into non-metro and emerging cities across the country. In addition to gaining access and offering expanded opportunities to a broader talent pool, the Center will also help further fast-track the digital transformation and economic growth in the region.



Speaking about the opening of the new IBM Consulting Client Innovation Center in Gandhinagar, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel said, "Gujarat has consistently set milestones for the country as it progresses in its digital transformation journey and contributing to the realization of the Digital India vision. Our collaboration with industry leaders like IBM has been a key driver of this success and has been a testament to the effective value proposition of Gujarat's forward thinking policies. IBM's expansion of its operations to Gandhinagar through the new IBM Consulting CIC will further strengthen our IT ecosystem and unlock the potential of Gujarat's rich talent pool."



IBM Consulting plans to leverage the Center to focus on key technology areas including generative artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity. It will also leverage the security engineering talent pool to build cybersecurity platforms and accelerators for automating threat management, improving regulatory compliance, and proactively preparing clients against various attack planes.



"India continues to play a key role in our growth strategy," said John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting. "The expansion of our CIC network to Gandhinagar will scale our asset-led delivery of IT services and enhance our value proposition to our clients and partners across the world. This will help us address the growing client demand for productivity powered by generative AI and cybersecurity, that is fundamentally changing how businesses operate."



The expanded presence in Gandhinagar will also create opportunities for existing employees as well as enable IBM to harness the potential talent including graduate hires from the educational ecosystem in and around the city.



IBM Consulting will now operate from twelve CIC locations in India, including Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune, Mysuru, Kochi and Coimbatore.





IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

