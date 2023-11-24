African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Conducts Capacity-Building Workshop In Kampala For Officials From Somalia Ministry Of Information

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia's Public Information Unit has concluded a capacity building workshop and field visit in Kampala, Uganda, with officials from Somalia's Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Twelve officials from the Ministry benefitted from the workshop, which included field visits and interactions with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation and the Nation Media

Group.

A Communications Expert at ATMIS, Gifty Bingley, underscored the importance of such capacity-building initiatives facilitated by the AU mission. She highlighted the necessity of enhancing the skills of policymakers and government communicators within the Ministry.“These training opportunities are crucial in enabling these professionals to effectively communicate government initiatives and successes, as well as understanding the complexities of media support,” she remarked.

