Arab League Condemns Wilders Wild Remarks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The Cairo-based Arab League Friday condemned remarks made by Dutch politician Geert Wilders that call for displacing Palestinians from their homes to Jordan, considering them "racist" illusions.

Wilders' statements show ignorance of the nature of conflict between Palestine and the occupying Israeli entity, Jamal Roshdi, the League's spokesman said in a statement.

He noted that those remarks run counter to world consensus on means to settle the conflict in line with a two-state solution.

Wilders' views, which neither recognize Palestinians nor the Palestinian homeland, are in line with ideas and myths adopted by the extreme right in the occupied Israeli entity, he said.

Roshdi called on the supporters of the values of humanity and co-existence to deplore such racist positions that fuel hatred and extremism.

Wilders, whose far-right Party for Freedom won 37 parliamentary seats more than the twofold of his quota in the previous poll, has been famous for his inflammatory anti-Islam rhetoric. (end)

