EU Releases EUR-15-Mln In Aid For People In Syria, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Friday announced EUR 15 million (USD 16.3 million) in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable in Syria and Lebanon.

Of this funding, EUR 11.5 million (USD 12.5 million) is earmarked for Syria and EUR 3.5 million (USD 3.8 million) for Lebanon, said a Commission press release.

This will provide food and water, sanitation and hygiene support. The aid aims to cover the needs of Syrians inside the country, as well as those of refugees and vulnerable people in Lebanon.

The funding comes at a time when the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East is increasingly affecting countries such as Syria and Lebanon, which are already facing rising poverty levels, conflict, food insecurity, displacement and epidemics, it noted.

Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: "As crises multiply and needs reach record levels, the EU remains committed to alleviating human suffering wherever it occurs, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable. With this new funding, we will ensure that we help Syrians inside and outside the country, as well as refugees and Lebanese in need". (end)

nk







MENAFN24112023000071011013ID1107482582