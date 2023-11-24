EU, Canada Opposed To Any Forced Displacement Of Palestinians.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (KUNA) - Canada and the European Union expressed their "grave concern" about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and stressed their opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians from their occupied homeland.

"We welcome the adoption of resolution 2712 by the United Nations (UN) Security Council, which calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip," according to a joint statement released after their two-day summit in Canada on Friday,

"We reaffirm the imperative to protect civilians and ensure full compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

"We strongly reiterate the importance of urgent and unimpeded access for life saving humanitarian aid flowing to Gaza through all necessary measures, including humanitarian corridors and pauses," the statement reads.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the goal of comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East, and re-iterated their belief in the renewed importance of progress towards a two-state solution.

"We remain opposed to any forced displacement of Palestinians. We condemn all forms of intolerance and discrimination, on the basis of religion, belief or origin and remain firmly committed to combatting all forms of hatred," it said.

Moreover, the statement expressed "deep concerns with Iran's nuclear escalation and its refusal to meaningfully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and its persistent failure to implement JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal) commitments.

"We wholly support the IAEA's mission of continued verification and monitoring in Iran. A diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue remains the best way to address international concerns," it added.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Canadian city of St. John's for the 19th EU-Canada bilateral Summit. (end)

