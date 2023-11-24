EU Welcomes Start Of Gaza Truce, Calls For Its Extension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed the fact that, finally, the truce agreed between Hamas and the Israeli Occupation Regime has started today.

"It should be fully implemented as a first step towards ending the ongoing horrific humanitarian situation in Gaza, and extended for a longer period," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement on Friday night.

While the agreement allows for limited access of food, water, medicines, and fuel for besieged Gazans, EU asserts that humanitarian aid must reach civilians in Gaza without any conditions, he noted.

Following Israel's military operation in Gaza, more than a million people have fled their homes, with nowhere to go. At the same time, the unchecked expansion of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank is unacceptable, said the EU's foreign policy chief.

The EU deplores the great number of civilian casualties, particularly thousands of children and women in Gaza.

"The security of Israel cannot be guaranteed by military means alone. For the European Union, the only path toward sustainable peace, security and prosperity for both Israel and Palestine is the two state solution," said Borrell.

Together with Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, the EU will co-chair a ministerial meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean in Barcelona on Monday, he noted.

A diplomatic mission of the Arab League and of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation are invited to participate.

The meeting will address the current situation of the conflict and aim at setting out a common approach for lasting peace in the Middle East, he said. (end)

