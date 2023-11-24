Abbas, Cameron Talk Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Ramallah.During the meeting on Friday, President Abbas briefed Britain's top diplomat on the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, with a particular emphasis on the situation in Gaza.He stressed the urgent need for an immediate cessation of the all-out Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, condemning the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians and calling for the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.