Israel Releases 39 Palestinian Prisoners

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Israel released, on Friday, 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of a swap deal with the Hamas movement, including 24 women and 15 minors.A bus and vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross transported several released detainees from the Ofer military prison, west of Ramallah, to the Beitunia municipality, whereas nine female Jerusalemite prisoners were released from the al-Moskobiya detention center in Jerusalem.The number of Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israeli jails reached 7,500, including 72 women and 250 minors.